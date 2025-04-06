Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Stock Price Up 3.2% – Here’s What Happened

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) traded up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $56.55 and last traded at $57.69. 129,988 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 374,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.89.

Separately, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 7.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in Green Brick Partners by 758.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 10,460.0% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Green Brick Partners by 207.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land Development. The Builder operations Central segment operates builders in Texas; and the closing and delivery of homes.

