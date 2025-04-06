Unigestion Holding SA Invests $846,000 in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPAY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Corpay by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 23,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Corpay by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Corpay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,667,000. Vestcor Inc increased its holdings in shares of Corpay by 239.5% in the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Corpay by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPAY stock opened at $287.80 on Friday. Corpay, Inc. has a 12 month low of $247.10 and a 12 month high of $400.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $359.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11.

Corpay ( NYSE:CPAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.37 by ($0.41). Corpay had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 41.46%. Equities analysts predict that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CPAY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Corpay from $354.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Corpay from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Corpay from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Corpay in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Corpay from $434.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corpay presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.54.

In related news, Director Richard Macchia sold 2,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.23, for a total value of $910,683.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,215 shares in the company, valued at $4,583,434.45. This represents a 16.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

