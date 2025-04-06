Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 957,429 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 158% from the previous session’s volume of 371,576 shares.The stock last traded at $40.66 and had previously closed at $43.74.

Invesco China Technology ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.22. The firm has a market cap of $997.39 million, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco China Technology ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CQQQ. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 408,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,088,000 after purchasing an additional 86,101 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,357,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,291,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $599,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco China Technology ETF

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

