Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) Position Boosted by Aristides Capital LLC

Aristides Capital LLC increased its holdings in Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC’s holdings in Gulf Island Fabrication were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIFI. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in Gulf Island Fabrication by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 221,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication during the 4th quarter worth $1,001,000. Heron Bay Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 51,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 11,678 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 47,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 6,187 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication during the third quarter valued at $260,000. 46.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Gulf Island Fabrication from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Gulf Island Fabrication Stock Down 6.7 %

GIFI stock opened at $6.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.57 million, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.24. Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $7.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.51.

Gulf Island Fabrication Profile

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. It operates through Services, Fabrication, and Shipyard divisions. The company provides maintenance, repair, construction, scaffolding, coatings, welding enclosures, and other specialty services on offshore platforms, inland structures, and industrial facilities; services required to connect production equipment and service modules, and equipment on offshore platforms; project management and commissioning services; hookup services; and civil construction and staffing services to the industrial and energy sectors, as well as undertakes municipal and drainage projects, including pump stations, levee reinforcement, bulkheads, and other public works.

