Aristides Capital LLC Makes New $343,000 Investment in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in BellRing Brands by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 50,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in BellRing Brands by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in BellRing Brands by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert V. Vitale sold 44,249 shares of BellRing Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $3,423,545.13. Following the sale, the director now owns 938,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,608,418.09. The trade was a 4.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas J. Cornille sold 3,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total transaction of $239,814.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,345,218.68. This represents a 5.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 221,828 shares of company stock valued at $16,917,365. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on BRBR. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on BellRing Brands from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on BellRing Brands from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.13.

BellRing Brands Stock Performance

NYSE BRBR opened at $69.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.64. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $48.06 and a one year high of $80.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.78.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 130.14% and a net margin of 13.32%. Research analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

BellRing Brands announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 6th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

