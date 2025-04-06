2Xideas AG Decreases Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

2Xideas AG trimmed its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. 2Xideas AG’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $5,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 171.4% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,841.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $93.35 billion, a PE ratio of 48.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,324.99 and a 52-week high of $2,374.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,036.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,967.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $12.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.21 by $2.40. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 51.89% and a net margin of 9.20%. On average, equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MELI shares. Raymond James upgraded MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,350.00 to $2,760.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,402.81.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

