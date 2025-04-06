Cullen Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Cullen Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 94,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,841 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Latham Group were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pamplona Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Latham Group in the 4th quarter valued at $360,846,000. Wynnchurch Capital Partners IV L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,287,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Latham Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 971,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,609,000 after purchasing an additional 20,209 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Latham Group by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 789,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 40,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Latham Group by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 778,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after buying an additional 179,866 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Latham Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Wc Partners Executive Iv, L.P. sold 105,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total transaction of $688,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 332,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,176,629.72. This trade represents a 24.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Latham Group Trading Down 8.2 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of Latham Group stock opened at $5.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.68. The stock has a market cap of $632.14 million, a P/E ratio of 60.67 and a beta of 1.70. Latham Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $8.41.

Several research firms have commented on SWIM. Craig Hallum began coverage on Latham Group in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Latham Group from $7.70 to $8.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $8.50 target price on shares of Latham Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.66.

Get Our Latest Report on SWIM

Latham Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, Radiant, and GLI brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.