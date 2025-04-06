iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Holdings Lowered by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 87.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 141,108 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EWY. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,360,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 421.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,755,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226,837 shares in the last quarter. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,238,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,723,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,692,000 after purchasing an additional 809,967 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Price Performance

EWY stock opened at $51.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.09. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12 month low of $50.74 and a 12 month high of $69.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.19.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.