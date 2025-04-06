Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 42.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Affirm were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Affirm by 6.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 54,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Affirm by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after buying an additional 17,153 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Affirm by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 110,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after buying an additional 8,782 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Affirm in the 3rd quarter worth about $414,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Affirm by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 90,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 39,381 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AFRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Affirm from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Affirm from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Affirm from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded Affirm from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affirm has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.76.

Affirm Trading Down 8.1 %

Shares of AFRM stock opened at $35.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 3.68. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $82.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 11.26 and a quick ratio of 11.26.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.44. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 7.10%. Research analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Affirm news, Director Noel Bertram Watson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total transaction of $114,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,282.66. The trade was a 6.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Keith Rabois sold 16,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $967,090.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,665,792.96. The trade was a 17.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,762 shares of company stock valued at $3,241,246. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

