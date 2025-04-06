Pitcairn Co. Sells 79 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Pitcairn Co. cut its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,457 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 54,342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,729,000 after purchasing an additional 7,098 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Bryce Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,052,000. DKM Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Keysight Technologies news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 3,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $562,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,834,765. This trade represents a 3.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on KEYS. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.44.

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 6.6 %

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $126.76 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.72 and a 52-week high of $186.20. The company has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.15.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

