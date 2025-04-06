Pitcairn Co. Sells 79 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Pitcairn Co. cut its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,457 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 54,342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,729,000 after purchasing an additional 7,098 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Bryce Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,052,000. DKM Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.
In other Keysight Technologies news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 3,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $562,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,834,765. This trade represents a 3.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Keysight Technologies stock opened at $126.76 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.72 and a 52-week high of $186.20. The company has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.15.
Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.
