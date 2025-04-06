Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Bought by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC grew its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,963 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,486 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $3,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOX. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 199.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amdocs Stock Performance

Shares of DOX stock opened at $83.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.45. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.68. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $74.41 and a 12-month high of $93.34.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.19). Amdocs had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 10.19%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.527 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 48.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.20.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

