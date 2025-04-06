Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Increases Stock Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 75.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $8,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1.6% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,055,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 6.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

In other MongoDB news, CFO Srdjan Tanjga sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $90,961.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,903.56. This represents a 7.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cedric Pech sold 1,690 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $292,809.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,634 shares in the company, valued at $9,985,666.84. This represents a 2.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,060 shares of company stock worth $13,461,875 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on MDB. Guggenheim upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Daiwa America upgraded MongoDB to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Macquarie reduced their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on MongoDB from $430.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.84.

Shares of MDB opened at $154.39 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $151.52 and a one year high of $387.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $236.68 and its 200-day moving average is $261.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.35 and a beta of 1.49.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.45). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $548.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

