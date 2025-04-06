Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ISRG. Bernstein Bank upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Leerink Partners increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $548.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $711.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $666.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.86.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 8.7 %

ISRG opened at $451.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $545.18 and its 200-day moving average is $532.64. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $364.17 and a 52-week high of $616.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 4,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.60, for a total transaction of $2,626,191.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,955,015. This represents a 27.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 11,545 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.22, for a total transaction of $5,763,494.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,607,925.28. This trade represents a 68.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,754 shares of company stock valued at $17,691,621 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

