Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Bought by Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $4,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPT. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 100.9% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 2,392.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter.

Sprout Social Stock Down 2.5 %

Sprout Social stock opened at $20.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.39. Sprout Social, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.21 and a twelve month high of $59.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Insider Transactions at Sprout Social

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $107.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.74 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 40.94% and a negative net margin of 17.24%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Justyn Russell Howard sold 40,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total value of $1,303,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,417 shares in the company, valued at $241,720.03. The trade was a 84.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karen Walker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $151,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,665 shares in the company, valued at $927,922.90. This represents a 14.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,646 shares of company stock worth $3,302,919 over the last ninety days. 10.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Sprout Social from $55.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Sprout Social from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.85.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

