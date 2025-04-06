iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $62.14 and last traded at $62.86, with a volume of 6909 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.16.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $685.65 million, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.37 and a 200 day moving average of $67.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,320,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,976,000 after acquiring an additional 224,182 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 691,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,656,000 after purchasing an additional 68,097 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 425,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,476,000 after purchasing an additional 206,873 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 293,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,992,000 after buying an additional 75,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 233,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,098,000 after buying an additional 29,543 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

