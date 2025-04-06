Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Shares Down 3.1% – What’s Next?

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $84.55 and last traded at $85.20. 3,059,978 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 6,570,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Medtronic from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup raised Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.07.

Medtronic Trading Down 5.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.93.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 9,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total value of $792,038.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,708 shares in the company, valued at $3,273,330.28. This trade represents a 19.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Medtronic

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 753.8% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 333 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 145.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

