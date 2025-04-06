Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Sells 227 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lessened its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the period. M3 Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 57,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,024,119,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 15,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of VIG stock opened at $177.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $173.17 and a 12-month high of $205.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $198.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.9377 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

