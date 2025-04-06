ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.60 and last traded at $7.70, with a volume of 5547038 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.79.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ZI shares. Barclays increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.92.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 251.08, a PEG ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $309.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.64 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 0.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 976,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,141 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 936,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,844,000 after buying an additional 139,629 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

