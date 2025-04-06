Churchill China (LON:CHH) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Churchill China plc (LON:CHH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 450 ($5.80) and last traded at GBX 465 ($6.00), with a volume of 51479 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 480 ($6.19).

Churchill China Trading Down 3.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 547.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 698.57. The company has a market cap of £51.23 million, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.96.

Churchill China plc manufactures and sells ceramic and related products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company provides plates, bowls, trays and boards, crates and carriers, stands and risers, cookware, counter serving ware, cups, mugs, saucers, beverage pots, jugs, chip mugs, dip pots and sauce dishes, lids, glassware, cutlery, utensils, and accessories, as well as raw materials for the ceramics industry.

