Aristides Capital LLC Raises Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Aristides Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 122.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,880 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 0.7% of Aristides Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Aristides Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,653 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Insight Inv LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% in the third quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD stock opened at $353.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $351.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.08. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.77 and a 1-year high of $439.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $384.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $398.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.09. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The firm had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.66%.

HD has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Home Depot from $435.00 to $418.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Home Depot from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.85.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

