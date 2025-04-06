Forum Private Client Group LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Forum Private Client Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.6% of Forum Private Client Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Forum Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,637,301,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,646,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,802,803,000 after buying an additional 1,639,870 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,170,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,978,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,818 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,649,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,794,000 after purchasing an additional 655,679 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $71,143,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of IJR stock opened at $94.63 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $92.16 and a twelve month high of $128.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.94.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

