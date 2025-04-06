Ashburton Jersey Ltd Has $101,000 Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Ashburton Jersey Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 250 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd’s holdings in Tesla were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1,248.9% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 199,229 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $52,124,000 after purchasing an additional 184,459 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in Tesla by 12.1% in the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 12,597 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 309,382 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $80,944,000 after purchasing an additional 9,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 383.1% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tesla news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total transaction of $13,189,513.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 477,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,859,478.69. The trade was a 10.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.63, for a total value of $41,163,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,802. The trade was a 94.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 477,228 shares of company stock valued at $166,849,043. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $239.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $305.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $323.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.13 billion, a PE ratio of 117.37, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Tesla from $474.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Tesla from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $404.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.65.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

