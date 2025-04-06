Checkit (LON:CKT) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Checkit plc (LON:CKT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 12.50 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12.50 ($0.16), with a volume of 32417 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.50 ($0.17).

Checkit Stock Down 7.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £13.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 14.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 17.63.

About Checkit

Checkit optimizes the performance of people, processes and physical assets with connected digital solutions.

Our real-time workflow, monitoring and analytics services enable safe and productive work, efficient operations and data-driven insight to continually improve performance in large, complex organisations.

We streamline the work of frontline teams with Connected Workflow Management; protect critical assets with Connected Automated Monitoring and maximize building performance with Connected Building Management.

For over a decade, Checkit has been working with leaders, operational heads and frontline workers in retail, healthcare, life sciences, facilities management, catering, education, manufacturing, hospitality and commercial property.

