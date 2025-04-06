iShares Flexible Income Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

iShares Flexible Income Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $51.53 and last traded at $51.61, with a volume of 1173123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.09.

iShares Flexible Income Active ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Flexible Income Active ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,751,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882,989 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,145,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,614 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,208,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,872,000 after purchasing an additional 60,540 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,007,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,427,000 after purchasing an additional 101,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 260,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,659,000 after buying an additional 66,502 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Flexible Income Active ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

