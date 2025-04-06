iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Perennial Investment Advisors LLC

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 115.5% during the third quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4,220.0% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MBB stock opened at $94.18 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.16 and a fifty-two week high of $96.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.01.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3309 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.