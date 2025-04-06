Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,735,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,803 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $385,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3,291.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 140.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 222.5% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

VONG opened at $83.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.90 and a 200-day moving average of $100.90. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $81.08 and a 1-year high of $107.97.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.1366 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

