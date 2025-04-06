Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Shares Acquired by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 12,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,021,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 99,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Price Performance

Shares of XLG stock opened at $41.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.01. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $39.75 and a 1-year high of $51.80.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0915 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

