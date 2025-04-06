KCM Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 84.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $451.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $545.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $532.64. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $364.17 and a 1 year high of $616.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.84 billion, a PE ratio of 70.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $670.00 target price (up from $538.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $711.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $688.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $674.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $611.86.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 11,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.22, for a total value of $5,763,494.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,607,925.28. This represents a 68.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jamie Samath sold 94 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.11, for a total value of $53,684.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,019.30. This trade represents a 3.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,754 shares of company stock valued at $17,691,621. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

