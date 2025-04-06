2Xideas AG Has $2.48 Million Stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

2Xideas AG cut its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 68.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,734 shares during the period. 2Xideas AG’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 583.3% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE H opened at $109.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.30. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1 year low of $107.47 and a 1 year high of $168.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.22). Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on H shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $163.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $207.00 to $201.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.97.

Read Our Latest Research Report on H

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.78, for a total value of $226,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,927 shares in the company, valued at $5,377,290.06. This trade represents a 4.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 10,000 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $1,168,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,561.60. The trade was a 51.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,517,798 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

(Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding H? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.