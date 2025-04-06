Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Holdings Decreased by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lessened its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 106,830 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $16,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock opened at $54.53 on Friday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.41 and a 12-month high of $62.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.56 and its 200-day moving average is $58.01.

Sun Life Financial Cuts Dividend

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Free Report ) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.30. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 8.08%. Analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a $0.5876 dividend. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 60.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SLF shares. StockNews.com lowered Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cormark raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

View Our Latest Report on SLF

Sun Life Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.