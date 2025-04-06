Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New $839,000 Investment in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 193,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,623,000 after purchasing an additional 30,785 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter worth about $4,363,000. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth about $1,329,000. Drystone LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,925,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Insider Transactions at Expeditors International of Washington

In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $146,925.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,571.84. This represents a 14.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXPD

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $109.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.03. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.17 and a fifty-two week high of $131.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.67.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.