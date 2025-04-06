MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTIU) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTIU – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.04, but opened at $9.08. MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $8.04, with a volume of 11,003 shares.
MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN Stock Down 25.7 %
The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.37.
MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN Company Profile
The MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETNs (WTIU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MicroSectors Energy index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks 3x the daily price movements of an index of US-listed energy and oil companies, selected and weighted by liquidity. WTIU was launched on Feb 15, 2023 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Conagra Stock Could Thrive as Tariffs Hit Other Sectors
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Grocery Costs and Tariffs Now Top of Mind in Everyday Conversations, New Survey Finds
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Spotify Stock Eyes Double-Digit Upside—Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.