MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTIU) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTIU – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.04, but opened at $9.08. MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $8.04, with a volume of 11,003 shares.

MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN Stock Down 25.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.37.

MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETNs (WTIU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MicroSectors Energy index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks 3x the daily price movements of an index of US-listed energy and oil companies, selected and weighted by liquidity. WTIU was launched on Feb 15, 2023 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

