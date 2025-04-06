Turners Automotive Group Limited (ASX:TRA) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.06

Turners Automotive Group Limited (ASX:TRA – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.064 per share on Monday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th. This is a 1.6% increase from Turners Automotive Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.06.
Turners Automotive Group Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 12.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.83. The company has a market capitalization of $480.71 million, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 0.75.
Turners Automotive Group Company Profile
