Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. Takes Position in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 238,952 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,680,000. Bank of Marin Bancorp accounts for approximately 4.6% of Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Angel Oak Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock opened at $20.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.82 million, a P/E ratio of -38.52 and a beta of 0.84. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $27.11.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Announces Dividend

Bank of Marin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BMRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently -192.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.

