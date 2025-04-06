Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 41,586 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GNTX. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Gentex by 138.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in Gentex by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Gentex in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Gentex from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.50 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Guggenheim set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Gentex in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $31.00 target price on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Gentex from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $22.14 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $21.56 and a twelve month high of $36.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.70 and a 200-day moving average of $27.84.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.10). Gentex had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 16.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

