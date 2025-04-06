NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $30.23 and last traded at $30.26, with a volume of 5623 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.96.

NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $661.13 million, a PE ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 17,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 13,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 92,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter.

About NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF

The IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy index. The fund tracks an index that aims to emulate hedge fund returns across different strategies, primarily by holding other ETFs. QAI was launched on Mar 25, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

