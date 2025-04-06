T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) is PARK CIRCLE Co’s 5th Largest Position

PARK CIRCLE Co increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group makes up approximately 5.4% of PARK CIRCLE Co’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. PARK CIRCLE Co’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $6,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 124.0% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Arif Husain sold 4,112 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.27, for a total value of $449,318.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,021,136. The trade was a 10.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total value of $362,119.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,979 shares in the company, valued at $3,935,157.24. This trade represents a 8.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $82.60 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.34 and a twelve month high of $125.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.31. The firm has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.50.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.08). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 29.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.46%.

TROW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $113.00 target price (up previously from $111.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.50.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

