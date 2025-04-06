Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Purchased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 98.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 489.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 337.0% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Insider Transactions at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In other news, Director Robert Fisch sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $675,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,394,944.72. This represents a 22.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John W. Swygert sold 6,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.87, for a total transaction of $703,959.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 53,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,763,709.84. This trade represents a 10.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,254 shares of company stock valued at $3,812,800. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $113.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.83. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.17 and a 1-year high of $120.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.93.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $667.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.61 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OLLI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $126.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.08.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

