Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Cuts Position in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,048,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234,449 shares during the quarter. John Wiley & Sons makes up approximately 2.6% of Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of John Wiley & Sons worth $133,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in John Wiley & Sons by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,318,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,485,000 after acquiring an additional 21,748 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 7.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,688,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,454,000 after purchasing an additional 113,631 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,053,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,028,000 after purchasing an additional 25,667 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 917,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,117,000 after buying an additional 35,888 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,916,000. 73.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance

NYSE:WLY opened at $42.01 on Friday. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.85 and a 52 week high of $53.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.16 and a beta of 0.86.

John Wiley & Sons Dividend Announcement

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $404.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.10 million. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be issued a $0.3525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 190.54%.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research, Learning, and Held for Sale or Sold. The Research segment consists of research publishing and research solutions. The Learning segment includes academic and professional reporting lines and consists of publishing and related knowledge solutions.

