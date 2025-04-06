Sepio Capital LP Decreases Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Sepio Capital LP lessened its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVR. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter worth about $3,277,825,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NVR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,643,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in NVR by 165.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,999 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $302,611,000 after purchasing an additional 23,079 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of NVR by 2,599.1% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter worth $37,942,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVR Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of NVR opened at $7,413.38 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7,000.00 and a 1-year high of $9,964.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7,407.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $8,419.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.07.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $139.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $132.63 by $7.30. NVR had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 39.67%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at NVR

In other NVR news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 143 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,515.60, for a total value of $1,074,730.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,891,380. This trade represents a 11.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NVR from $8,750.00 to $8,900.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of NVR from $9,245.00 to $8,570.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9,356.67.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

