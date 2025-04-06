Alcosta Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Alcosta Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for 0.4% of Alcosta Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Alcosta Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of IWB stock opened at $277.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $320.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.45. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $271.54 and a twelve month high of $337.76.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

