Smith Moore & CO. Has $297,000 Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3,600.0% during the 4th quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 282.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWY opened at $190.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $182.98 and a 52 week high of $245.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $226.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.73.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

