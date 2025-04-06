Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $607,000 Stock Position in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Embraer were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ERJ. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Embraer during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Embraer by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Embraer in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in Embraer by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

ERJ stock opened at $41.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.18 and a 200-day moving average of $39.91. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.36. Embraer S.A. has a twelve month low of $23.42 and a twelve month high of $56.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Embraer ( NYSE:ERJ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Embraer had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 11.61%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Embraer S.A. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ERJ. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Embraer in a report on Monday, March 24th. StockNews.com cut Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. TD Cowen raised Embraer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Embraer from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Embraer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

