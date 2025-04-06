Trek Financial LLC Invests $3.21 Million in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 480.6% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of DLR opened at $137.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.85, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.26 and a 200 day moving average of $169.28. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.53 and a 1-year high of $198.00.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 2.97%. On average, research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 301.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $211.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. UBS Group raised Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Scotiabank raised Digital Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.33.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

