Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Acquires Shares of 18,372 Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,372 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,000. Twilio makes up about 0.8% of Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 244.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Twilio by 395.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $83.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $144.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $142.00 price target (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Twilio from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.35.

In other Twilio news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 12,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total value of $1,155,929.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,297,447.92. This trade represents a 3.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total value of $173,193.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,519 shares in the company, valued at $18,990,140.69. The trade was a 0.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,857 shares of company stock worth $4,318,654 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $83.40 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $151.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of -130.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Twilio had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. Analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

