Trek Financial LLC Invests $4.10 Million in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Trek Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,104,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $2,401,493,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 89,098.8% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 949,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $495,845,000 after acquiring an additional 948,902 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $313,769,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 15,322.2% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 555,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $272,980,000 after purchasing an additional 552,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,212,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,813,478,000 after purchasing an additional 360,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 8.7 %

ISRG stock opened at $451.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $545.18 and a 200 day moving average of $532.64. The firm has a market cap of $160.84 billion, a PE ratio of 70.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.55. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $364.17 and a twelve month high of $616.00.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 4,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.60, for a total value of $2,626,191.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,955,015. This represents a 27.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 11,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.22, for a total transaction of $5,763,494.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,607,925.28. This trade represents a 68.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 33,754 shares of company stock worth $17,691,621 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Leerink Partners raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $548.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $687.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $670.00 price target (up from $538.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $674.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Bernstein Bank boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $611.86.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

