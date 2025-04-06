Unigestion Holding SA Makes New Investment in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,098 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,980,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVR. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NVR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,277,825,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NVR by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 342,460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,800,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NVR by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $437,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in NVR by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 51,844 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $424,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in NVR by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 37,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of NVR from $8,750.00 to $8,900.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of NVR from $9,245.00 to $8,570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9,356.67.

NVR Stock Performance

Shares of NVR opened at $7,413.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 6.18. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7,000.00 and a 1 year high of $9,964.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7,407.03 and a 200-day moving average of $8,419.69. The company has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.07.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $139.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $132.63 by $7.30. NVR had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 39.67%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVR news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 143 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,515.60, for a total transaction of $1,074,730.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,891,380. The trade was a 11.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

NVR Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.