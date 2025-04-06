Yakira Capital Management Inc. Invests $3.14 Million in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 180,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,140,000. Retail Opportunity Investments accounts for 1.2% of Yakira Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 117.8% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 188.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Retail Opportunity Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

ROIC stock opened at $17.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.02. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.87 and a 12 month high of $17.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.45.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

