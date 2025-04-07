310,148 Shares in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Acquired by Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 310,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,665,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank grew its position in Exelon by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 217,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,201,000 after purchasing an additional 14,158 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,624,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,158,000 after acquiring an additional 279,827 shares during the period. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at $2,274,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 110.9% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 59,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 31,415 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Exelon by 3.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,159,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,029,000 after purchasing an additional 36,734 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Colette D. Honorable sold 1,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $59,353.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,134.47. This represents a 39.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exelon Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $45.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $34.01 and a 12-month high of $48.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Exelon had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Exelon from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelon in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Exelon from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.13.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

