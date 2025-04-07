Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $118.64 Million Stock Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,459,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280,295 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $118,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,040,000 after purchasing an additional 33,105 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Sanofi by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,681,000 after buying an additional 16,780 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,172,000 after acquiring an additional 399,301 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at about $436,000. 14.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sanofi in a report on Friday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $51.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $45.22 and a fifty-two week high of $60.12.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.